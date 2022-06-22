WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Eastern Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 255 people

Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in...
Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in an earthquake.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says at least 255 people have killed in an earthquake that struck the country’s eastern Paktika province.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll Wednesday and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that struck Paktika province, but it comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.

That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Gulfport Police at (228)...
Siblings shot, one killed, in overnight Gulfport shooting
Eastbound drivers on I-10 in Jackson County should expect delays near mile marker 73. A semi...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of I-10 near Moss Point backed up by mail truck fire
A bicyclist was hit and killed in Latimer Monday night. Now, officials need your help...
Officials working to ID bicyclist killed on Tucker Rd. Monday night
While it's not set in stone, the construction of a concrete plant in Jackson County is one step...
Close vote brings Jackson County concrete plant closer to construction
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016

Latest News

FILE - Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom, second left, stands with Bram van der Kolk, left, Mathias...
To avoid US extradition, Megaupload pair plead guilty in NZ
As pilot shortages continue to plague airports, American Airlines announced there will be...
American Airlines ending service to 3 cities due to pilot shortage
Park managers are raising the gates at 8 a.m. Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five...
Yellowstone park reopening after changes wrought by flood
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier ‘coldly executed’