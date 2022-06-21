WHERE TO WATCH: 4th of July fireworks on the coast

SOUHT MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - What’s more fun than watching fireworks on the water? If you’re wondering where you can catch the best firework shows this Independence Day, we’ve got you covered!

Cities all across the coast are planning their very own celebrations leading up to and on the special night.

Diamondhead (July 2) - Join the city of Diamondhead for their first fireworks viewing party, located at the southside of Diamondhead, on Saturday, July 2. The party will take place from 6-10 p.m., with fireworks from 9 to 9:20 p.m. There will also be live music, food trucks, and a draft beer truck. Don’t forget to bring your own chair!

Flint Creek (July 2) - A fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. at the Flint Creek Water Park in Wiggins.

Biloxi (July 4) - Watch Biloxi’s firework show between the Biloxi Lighthouse and the Biloxi Bay Bridge, or listen on FM 105.9. The show will start at 9 p.m. and is expected to last around 18 minutes. The fireworks will be shot from a barge near Deer Island, and a “fireworks-free zone” has been established between the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor and Oak Street.

Gulfport (July 4) - The best places to view Gulfport’s firework show will be around Jones Park, Gulfport Marina, and the beach south of 90. Viewing is free to all, and the fireworks will be shot from Moses Jetty in the Gulfport Municipal Marina beginning at 8:45 p.m. Moses Jetty will close at 6 a.m. that morning in order to set up for the show. The “firework free” area is from 15th Street to 25th Avenue south of Highway 90.

Ocean Springs (July 4) - Ocean Springs’s firework show takes place on the night of the 4th and is open to the public. The show is at Front Beach and starts at 8:45 p.m. There will be music, food, and fun! Double Dee begins playing at 6:30 p.m. at The Fort.

Pascagoula (July 4) - Pascagoula’s firework show will begin at 8 p.m. and will be visible all along Beach Boulevard. The show is free to all.

