TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of I-10 near Moss Point backed up by mail truck fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eastbound drivers on I-10 in Jackson County should expect delays near mile marker 73. A semi truck and trailer are on fire causing lanes closures. Troopers on scene verify it is a mail truck.

Drivers should take an alternate route if possible while fire crews work to extinguish the blaze and move the wreckage. Law enforcement is on scene directing traffic.

The impact on traffic is expected to last until at least 11:30 a.m. Check on the status of the alert with MDOT’s interactive traffic map>> https://bit.ly/3zPnY9T

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.