Siblings shot, one killed, in overnight Gulfport shooting

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two siblings were shot multiple times inside a Gulfport apartment early Tuesday morning. One is dead, and the other is fighting for her life. Now, the search is on for the person, or people, responsible.

The deadly confrontation happened just after midnight inside a residence at Emerald Pines Apartments.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told WLOX News the legal identity of the person killed was Brushawn McClam. But family members tell us the 27-year-old identified herself as a woman and used the name Shawmayne.

The other woman injured was Shawmayne’s sister. She was also shot multiple times, and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Another sibling, a brother, was also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, along with two children and the mother of the victims. None of them were physically injured by the intruder(s).

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

