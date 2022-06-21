PRCC freezes in-state tuition, increases faculty & staff pay by 5%
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many students at Pearl River Community College will be paying the same for college as they did last year.
The PRCC Board of Trustees has voted not to increase in-state tuition for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
In-state tuition has remained the same at PRCC since 2017.
Faculty and staff are also getting a 5% pay raise beginning on July 1.
It’s the fourth consecutive year for employee pay raises at PRCC.
