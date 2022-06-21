Police investigate second homicide at Gulfport apartments in as many months

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “From the 12-year-olds to the grown-ups, they all have guns,” said Gulfport resident Courtney McCloud. “They around here just shooting. I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m scared for my kids and my safety.”

Residents at Emerald Pines Apartments in Gulfport are scrambling for answers hours after one of their neighbors was killed there. Police said two victims were shot multiple times Tuesday morning. The male victim, who authorities say identified as a female, died on the scene. His sister was transported to a local hospital. She’s listed in critical condition.

“I would talk to him and speak to him everyday,” McCloud said. “I called him Sexy. I’d say, ‘hey Sexy,’ every time he came out the door. It’s sad that he lost he life. His sister, you know, her kids were out there watching it. That wasn’t right.”

A little more than a month ago, also at Emerald Pines, police charged two teens, Andrew Dunnigan and Jamichael Naylor, with the May 18 murder of Trevor Walker. A memorial is still setup at the complex honoring the victim.

“They have all types of stuff going on out here,” McCloud added. “It’s just really sad that you can’t even come out your door without someone out here shooting. Can’t go to sleep half of the time. I toss and turn, going back to my door. I have to put couches up in my windows because I’m afraid bullets might come through here.”

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the legal identity of the person killed was Brushawn McClam. Family members told WLOX the 27-year-old used the name Shawmayne.

