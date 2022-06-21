WLOX Careers
Ole Miss beats Arkansas 13-5 in Game 2 of College World Series

The Rebels will now play the winner of Auburn and Arkansas on Wednesday, June 22 at 6 p.m.
The Rebels will now play the winner of Auburn and Arkansas on Wednesday, June 22 at 6 p.m.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - Ole Miss and Arkansas met Monday night in the College World Series in an all-important game that turned out to be a massive 13-5 win for the Rebels.

The Rebels will now play the winner of Auburn and Arkansas on Wednesday, June 22. The game will air at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

