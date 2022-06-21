New Keesler AFB gate tested with weekday traffic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The area around the new Keesler Air Force Base Division St. gate is now one of the busier sections of roadway in Biloxi every morning and afternoon.

“Traffic is flowing, it is moving,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, spokesperson for the City of Biloxi .

On the first gate test with weekday traffic, things appeared to go smoothly.

So far, traffic’s moving smoothly at the new Keesler Air Force Base Division St. gate. It’s the first time the gate has been opened on a weekday morning. pic.twitter.com/jvB69prWg1 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) June 21, 2022

“This has been a two-year project, so I think with all of that, people have been familiar with the area and what’s going on, I think that helps with the flow,” Dobbs-Walton said.

The gate officially opened on June 18. Now, the not so good news. The stretch of Division St. from I-110 to the gate isn’t complete, and we’re told it won’t be finished until this fall.

“The city and the contractors are looking at mid-fall for the work to be complete in this area. There’s paving going on, new curbing, new sidewalks, and new lighting. With everything we’re seeing these days, we’re waiting on the materials to arrive,” she added.

City officials are hoping once this area is complete, not only will there be another viable traffic route on to base, but the surrounding businesses will see a boost.

“With improvements and the new Keesler gate, it’s only natural to hope we’ll see more growth in this area.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.