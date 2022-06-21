Man killed, woman in critical condition in overnight Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead, and a woman is fighting for her life following a shooting at Emerald Pines Apartments in Gulfport early Tuesday morning. Now, the search is on for the person, or people, responsible.

Gulfport Police say both victims were shot multiple times inside an apartment just after midnight. The man died at the scene while the woman was taken to a local hospital. She is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

