Gov. Reeves announced new GOMESA projects for Hancock County

On Monday, it was announced that almost $1.2 million will go toward fixing drainage infrastructure and water quality in Diamondhead.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) -Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced new projects funded by GOMESA funds at the Diamondhead City Hall.

During the conference, Reeves said the state has allocated $55 million in GOMESA funds over the years.

Mayor Nancy Depreo said the city has been struggling with Drainage issues for years now. This money will help alleviate the Ala Moana and Coon Ranch area.

“We’ve seen over the year that the impacts of drainage have been getting worse here in the city of Diamondhead, so we’ve been studying and looking at specific areas to see what we can do,” Depreo said.

Reeves said these types of projects do not happen overnight.

“As you can imagine this drainage and other projects, they don’t happen overnight because you have to get engineering and all of that done before the project is actually bi out a completed,” Reeves said.

Reeves also announced almost $2 million will be used to fund environmental research conducted by the National Ocean and Application Research Center.

The deadline to submit GOMESA projects is July 1.

