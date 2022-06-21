1,300+ Houston students travel to Biloxi for annual church retreat

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A parade of 35 buses is transporting more than 1,300 Houston children to our coastal area for Second Baptist Church’s annual youth retreat.

The church camp for junior high students is back after two years off due to COVID-19.

“These students haven’t been to camp before, and they get to come. And their eyes when they get off the bus were just, ‘Wow.’ You know, so excited,” team member Amanda Dixon said.

It’s the faith group’s seventh year traveling the 400 miles from Houston for a week full of fun and reflection.

“It’s like my highlight of my summer,” 13-year-old London Kurtz told WLOX. “It’s kinda like you’re almost in a dream sometimes because it’s like you get to be here for the entire week just like living your best life, as I like to tell my friends. We just have so much fun and, yeah. It’s amazing. I love it so much.”

It’s Kurtz’s first time to Mississippi. She said she enjoys it so much that she wants to return as a group counselor in the future.

“I just see the way that counselors like treat us and stuff,” she said. “If I was like a counselor that’s like how I would want to treat my kids, so I think that would be really fun to do.”

On Tuesday, the students participated in “tribe war” games at the Coast Coliseum. Then, more games and a daily devotional followed on the Gulfport beach.

“It’s fun. I like it because you can go on vacation and still do church and stuff,” 11-year-old Ellary Miller said. “You can be yourself and have fun.”

The group closes out each night with worship.

Wednesday will consist of more competitive games, followed by a carnival at the coliseum with a DJ, inflatables, dodgeball, basketball, snacks and more.

They will head back to Texas on Friday.

“It’s great to be here, and we’re gonna keep coming as long as you guys will have us,” Dixon said.

