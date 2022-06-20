WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

1 killed, 3 others injured in DC shooting, police say

A shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured after an event...
A shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured after an event with hundreds in attendance.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A teen was killed and three others were shot, including a D.C. Metro police officer, in a shooting Sunday, police said.

Police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference posted to Twitter that the shooting happened during an unpermitted event called Moechella. He said the victim who died in the shooting was 15 years old.

The officer and the other two adult victims had been taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Contee said “several hundred” people were at the event, but police shut it down after multiple incidents. Other people were injured as a result of their legs or ankles being trampled on while leaving the area, he said.

The shooting occurred after the event was shut down.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump to visit Southaven Saturday
On Friday, Waveland PD carried out a search warrant that resulted in 8 arrests.
Waveland PD: Eight arrested following drug-related search warrant
Two teenage victims threatened their friend with a screwdriver, forcing him into his own car...
Carjacking in Ocean Springs; screwdriver used as weapon, police say
Stayvia Hood's loved ones speak out about the devastating loss.
D’Iberville family reviews pictures to cope with accidental shooting
Firemen responded to the fire at Chateau Bayou Apartments, finding the entire laundry and mail...
Ocean Springs apartments fire; suspected arson, Fire Dept. says

Latest News

A reputation long rooted in providing care for families - mothers, fathers, and their children...
Local fraternity raises money and awareness on Father’s Day
A reputation long rooted in providing care for families - mothers, fathers, and their children...
Local fraternity raises money and awareness on Father’s Day
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Smith’s daughter says her mom’s daily routine includes watching WLOX.
Long Beach native Luanne Smith celebrates 107th birthday