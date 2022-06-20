Monday’s Forecast

The day began with temperatures in the comfy 70s. But, the heat is on later today. Highs will be above-normal again today, rising into the mid 90s with heat index values up to about 106 degrees. There will be a chance for isolated thunderstorms. If you are lucky enough to be under a thunderstorm, you’ll get the benefit of cooler temps (at least temporarily). Tomorrow’s weather will be very similar to today. But, our weather pattern may crank up the heat by midweek as a hot high pressure dome slides just to our west. High temperatures are expected to be scorching hot on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: ranging from 100° to 103° with a heat index likely topping 108°. It’ll still be hot this weekend but maybe not as scorching hot. Some hit-or-miss showers possible on Sunday.

