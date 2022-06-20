WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Monday’s Forecast

Oh you thought it was hot? Just wait until later this week when our weather pattern may bring a string of days with 100°+ temperatures.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The day began with temperatures in the comfy 70s. But, the heat is on later today. Highs will be above-normal again today, rising into the mid 90s with heat index values up to about 106 degrees. There will be a chance for isolated thunderstorms. If you are lucky enough to be under a thunderstorm, you’ll get the benefit of cooler temps (at least temporarily). Tomorrow’s weather will be very similar to today. But, our weather pattern may crank up the heat by midweek as a hot high pressure dome slides just to our west. High temperatures are expected to be scorching hot on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: ranging from 100° to 103° with a heat index likely topping 108°. It’ll still be hot this weekend but maybe not as scorching hot. Some hit-or-miss showers possible on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump made his stop in the Mid-South as part of his American Freedom...
Former President Trump speaks before thousands at Landers Center
On Friday, Waveland PD carried out a search warrant that resulted in 8 arrests.
Waveland PD: Eight arrested following drug-related search warrant
It also includes a gazebo for people to enjoy.
Harrison County debuts Rover Run Dog Park
Former President Donald Trump to visit Southaven Saturday
Folks flooded the streets of downtown Biloxi to celebrate the abolishment of slavery in the...
Biloxi celebrates Juneteenth with a Unity Walk

Latest News

Oh you thought it was hot? Just wait until later this week when our weather pattern may bring a...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Sizzling heat continues this week
Sizzling heat continues this week.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
Blazing hot for Father's Day
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast