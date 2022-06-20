Miss Mississippi 2022 competition week begins with Day of Service

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 31 Miss Mississippi candidates are in Vicksburg to begin a week of preliminary competition. They began the weekend with First Lady Elee Reeves Saturday for a Day of Service, and this Father’s Day it was rehearsals and preparation for a long list of activities leading up to Saturday night and the crowning of Miss Mississippi 2022.

The first night of preliminary competition begins Wednesday night. (WLBT)

The Miss Mississippi candidates will spend hours on the stage at the Vicksburg Convention Center getting ready for the first night of preliminary competition Wednesday. Vivian O’Neal Miss Hattiesburg was first runner-up last year.

O’Neal said, “It was such an honor. I truly could not believe I was still standing there as one of the last two standing, and I’m very thankful it was with Holly. And she’s done such an incredible job representing, so it was truly an honor to be her first alternate.”

Saturday, the Miss Mississippi Candidates joined First Lady Elee Reeves for Mississippi Serves - A Day to Volunteer. Holly Brand has made volunteerism the focus of her work as Miss Mississippi 2021.

Brand said, “That was one of my goals as Miss Mississippi is just encouraging people to get interested in volunteering and to increase Mississippi’s volunteer percentage. The first official Statewide Day of Service is something that I’ve been dreaming about for a couple of years. What a way to kick off Miss Mississippi week to showcase the service aspect of this organization, so it really was a full-circle moment, and I think the best way to kick off the week.”

Kaylin Costello, Miss All America City, won a non-finalist talent award last year, and Katelyn Perry, Miss Gulf Coast, won in Preliminary Talent.

Miss Mississippi candidates will participate in the annual parade in downtown Vicksburg Monday evening. (WLBT)

Perry said, “I am a singer by trade. I have been singing since before I could talk, so to be able to work so hard on a piece and put my heart and soul into it and then get to perform it on what I consider one of the best stages I’ve ever performed on is just so much fun. Hands down my favorite portion.”

Costello said, “I started in the Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen organization when I was only 15 years old, and growing up in this organization, it has been seven years now, and it just means absolutely everything. The Board, all the volunteers, the candidates, it is just absolutely amazing meeting everybody and seeing everybody each year.”

The 31 contestants will ride through downtown Vicksburg Monday night at 7 in the Miss Mississippi Parade of Contestants. This year Miss Mississippi is again one of the leading providers of scholarships for young women in the Miss America program.

Our coverage of Miss Mississippi 2022 continues all week, and don’t miss our special, Miss Mississippi: Shining Through Saturday night, June 25th, from 7:30 until 8. It will be followed by the Miss Mississippi competition and crowning of the new state titleholder from the Vicksburg Convention Center.

