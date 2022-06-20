WLOX Careers
Longest home stand of season kicks off with six games against Pensacola

Biloxi Shuckers Announce 2021 Schedule
MGM Park(tcw-wlox)
By Garrett Greene
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - As they enter the final stretch of the first half of the Southern League season, the Biloxi Shuckers return home for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from June 21 to 26, the first leg of the lone 12-game home stand for Biloxi.

Prospect Watch

Biloxi Shuckers: OF Sal Frelick (#1 Brewers, #63 MLB Pipeline), OF Joey Wiemer (#2 Brewers, #78 MLB Pipeline), INF Felix Valerio (#11), RHP Taylor Floyd (#23), RHP Victor Castañeda (#25) and INF Gabe Holt (#27).

Pensacola Blue Wahoos: RHP Eury Pérez (#3 Marlins, #33 MLB Pipeline), RHP Zach McCambley (#14 Marlins), INF Troy Johnston (#23), OF Griffin Conine (#24)

Tuesday, June 21 at 6:35 pm: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by The Peoples Bank and Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B. Distributing

- The first 250 fans will receive a Shuckers-themed ‘The Legend Continues’ shirt. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

- 20 oz souvenir tumbler with any beer for $12 and $6 refills at the first or third base beer garden.

Wednesday, June 22 at 6:35 pm: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, Bark in the Park presented by Raising Cane’s & All-You-Can Eat

- Additionally discounted tickets, up to 33% off, are available for active and retired military personnel. Military tickets must be purchased at the MGM Park Box Office.

- Dogs are welcome on Wednesday night! Purchase an $8 berm ticket to bring your dog out.

- All-You-Can-Eat tickets are available in the Left Field Terrance for $25, which includes a ticket to the Left Field Terrance and access to our all-you-can-eat area. The All-You-Can-Eat menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, Papa John’s pizza, baked beans, potato salad and watermelon.

Thursday, June 23 at 6:35 pm: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

- $2 Yuengling drafts

- $3 Draft beer specials

- $2 hot dogs

- $2 sodas

Friday, June 24 at 6:35 pm: Fireworks Friday presented by Sparklight

- Enjoy a spectacular postgame fireworks display, choreographed by Pyro Shows!

- Internet-based drawing presented by Sparklight

Saturday, June 25 at 6:35 pm: Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond with Black Panther Appearance

- Avengers, assemble! The Shuckers will wear special Thor-themed jerseys for their first of two Marvel nights.

- Black Panther Character Appearance

- Come dressed as your favorite Marvel Superhero for the Shuckers in-stadium costume contest!

- 95.3 The Gorilla will be broadcasting live from outside of the stadium leading up to the game.

Sunday, June 26 at 5:05 pm: Family Fun Day Sunday

- Family Four Packs are available starting at $72 and include four tickets, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Additional tickets may be added.

- Pregame player autographs from 4:10 pm to 4:40 pm in front of the Shuckers Shop.

- Postgame catch on the field.

