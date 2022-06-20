WLOX Careers
Incredibly hot this week

Incredibly hot this week
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The heat is back in full force! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be between 100-108. There is a chance for some hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Rain chances will diminish overnight, and we’ll only cool down into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is a small chance for isolated showers and storms. The heat will really crank up Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Actual temperatures will reach 100 or a little higher. The heat index will likely get close to 110. Rain chances will be slim to none.

Rain chances will increase a bit by Saturday and Sunday. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.

In the tropics, no development is expected in the next five days.

