Gulf Coast finding ways to beat the heat with rising temperatures

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As temperatures heat up on the coast, people are finding ways to beat the blazing heat.

Westside Community Center in Gulfport was filled with families enjoying the splash pad. Jana Chartrand spent Father’s Day cooling off the park with her three-year-old Aurora.

“It is super hot this summer and probably going to reach the top and I am from here and I can’t go outside without instantly sweating,” Chartrand said.

People from the coast aren’t the only ones affected by this heat wave. Last week, record high temperatures were reported across the country.

Chartrand told us she found creative ways to beat the blazing heat while at home. This includes using buckets of ice for her daughter to play.

“She knows that she can’t go in it and stay in it, but she gets to be able to play with it. On top of that we will get bubbles involved too and watch the bubbles land on the ice, it’s awesome,” Chartrand said.

Shawn Barnes was also at the park; he was cooling off by spraying kids with a nerf gun.

“This is what we normally do. We always found a water park or lake and swim a little bit and always bring out the water guns,” Barnes said.

If you are trying to stay cool this summer, you can check out any of the 18 free splash pads throughout the coast.

