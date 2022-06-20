Close vote brings Jackson County concrete plant closer to construction

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -While it’s not set in stone, the construction of a concrete plant in Jackson County is one step closer to reality. You may remember the Jackson County Planning Commission voted 6-1 to grant a building permit for a concrete plant to be built near Jim Ramsay Road and Fort Bayou Road.

On Monday, those against the plant appealed that planning commission ruling at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

“Not one of you would want to live by a concrete plant,” said Heather Hoffman. “It needs to be in a fully industrial area where it won’t disturb the community or interfere with our quality of life.”

Those against the plant had a petition signed by more than 1,500 people, but those in favor of the plant said that petition was invalid because it had to do with zoning issues. They also said they don’t want the area rezoned.

“The petition that was signed is fluff. I doubt you’ll find a cement plant anywhere that’s taken the amount of caution and decided to build in a different spot away from residents,” said Donovan Scruggs.

The board voted 3-2 to uphold the planning commission’s ruling. Opponents said they could take their appeal to Jackson County Circuit Court.

