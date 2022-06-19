WLOX Careers
Sweltering Father’s Day

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Get ready for another hot day! Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon. The humidity may be a little lower today, but we still expect the heat index to climb above 100. You’ll want to take it easy if you’re going to spend much time outside. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be blazing hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible. We’ll do this all over again on Tuesday.

The heat will become more intense by Wednesday and Thursday. Actual temperatures will near 100, and rain chances will remain slim. The heat index will likely be well over 100. It’s going to be brutal through the end of the week.

Thankfully, the tropics remain quiet for now. No development is expected in the next five days.

