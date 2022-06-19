Sizzling heat continues this week.

It was very hot today, but at least the humidity wasn’t quite as high. However, the humidity will be on the rise by Monday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s by Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will be blazing hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will likely be between 100-107. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible. We’ll do this all over again on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out.

The heat will become more intense by Wednesday and Thursday. Actual temperatures will near 100, and rain chances will remain slim. The heat index could get close to 110. It’s going to be brutal through the end of the week.

Thankfully, the tropics remain quiet for now. No development is expected in the next five days.

