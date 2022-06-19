WLOX Careers
Ole Miss continues its postseason domination

DeLucia, Mallitz combine on 4-hitter in 5-1 win over Auburn to open College World Series
Ole Miss won its sixth consecutive baseball game in 2022 NCAA postseason Saturday with a 5-1...
Ole Miss won its sixth consecutive baseball game in 2022 NCAA postseason Saturday with a 5-1 win over Auburn University at the College Word Series.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi baseball team saw one streak come to an end in an opening-round game of the College World Series Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field.

But the Rebels kept a much more important alive and well.

Starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia allowed one run on four hits while striking out 10 in 7 2/3 innings as Ole Miss stifled fellow Southeastern Conference member, Auburn University, 5-1.

The Tigers’ lone run on three straight hits to open the seventh inning snapped a a stretch of 26 scoreless innings by Rebels’ pitching.

But Ole Miss (38-22) scored twice in the first inning on Kemp Alderman’s single, giving DeLucia all the backing he would need.

Kevin Graham added a solo home run in the third inning and tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning on a double-play ground and T.J. Hunter’s single.

The Rebels would bang out 11 hits against Auburn (42-21), which did not get its first off DeLucia until the fifth inning.

He and reliever Josh Mallitz combined on a four-hitter and niether pitcher gave up a walk.

Ole Miss will face another SEC mate, the University of Arkansas (44-19), in a winner’s bracket game at 6 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

