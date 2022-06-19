WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Long Beach native Luanne Smith celebrates 107th birthday

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, Luanne Smith of Long Beach gathered with friends and family to celebrate 107 years of life.

Smith was born in the year 1915. For context, Babe Ruth hit his first career home run on May 6 of that year during a game between his Boston Red Sox and his future team, the New York Yankees. 1915 is also the year that the first stone of the Lincoln Memorial was put into place.

“I just had a good life,” said Smith. “I’ve had my ups and downs, and I’ve had plenty to be the normal bumps in the road.”

Smith’s daughter says her mom’s daily routine includes watching WLOX.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump to visit Southaven Saturday
On Friday, Waveland PD carried out a search warrant that resulted in 8 arrests.
Waveland PD: Eight arrested following drug-related search warrant
Two teenage victims threatened their friend with a screwdriver, forcing him into his own car...
Carjacking in Ocean Springs; screwdriver used as weapon, police say
Stayvia Hood's loved ones speak out about the devastating loss.
D’Iberville family reviews pictures to cope with accidental shooting
Firemen responded to the fire at Chateau Bayou Apartments, finding the entire laundry and mail...
Ocean Springs apartments fire; suspected arson, Fire Dept. says

Latest News

Pastor Freddie Wegner said he’s been with the church for more than 14 years. He said the church...
Wiggins church seeking aid in moving old building to new location
Pastor Freddie Wegner said he’s been with the church for more than 14 years. He said the church...
Wiggins church seeking aid in moving old building to new location
Smith’s daughter says her mom’s daily routine includes watching WLOX.
Long Beach native Luanne Smith celebrates 107th birthday
Sizzling heat continues this week.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast