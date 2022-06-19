Harrison County debuts first dog park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Harrison County debuted the Rover Run Dog Park in Gulfport, the county’s first dog park.

The new Rover Run Dog Park is located at the back side of the Harrison County Fairgrounds. Five acres of land make up the general population park, open to dogs 5 months and older. A small dog park is also open to pets 25 lbs. or less. A gazebo offers shade to pets and owners alike.

Officials say agility courses, bathing stations and a splash pad are soon to come.

“We’re one of the biggest dog parks in the state of Mississippi at 5 acres,” said Harrison County Fairgrounds director Greg Whitfield. “We have a lot of things to offer for the dogs, and I’m just happy that it’s something that everybody can enjoy in the community.”

“If you’re new to the area, whether a resident, a retiree looking, a business wanting to come in, once you’re here, you’re one of us,” said Harrison County Fairgrounds public information officer Kim Saucier. “And it just demonstrates that the county cares about its citizens. We want to use those tax dollars to give back.”

Rover Run is now open daily from dawn to dusk. Pets must be spayed or neutered.

