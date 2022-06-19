Former President Trump speaks before thousands at Landers Center

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Saturday, former President Donald Trump made his stop in the Mid-South, as part of his American Freedom Tour.

Though the ads said he was in Memphis, the event was held in Southaven at a Landers Center, where thousands of Mid-Southerners from across the region came to hear Trump speak, as well as a long list of conservative hosts.

“I’m here to see Donald Trump!” said Vernon Turks, a Memphis resident.

“He’s the man,” said Maury City resident Pete Turnage.

“I’m so nervous. It’s great,” said Jacy Taylor, another Memphis resident, just before walking into the arena.

Trump spoke for just over an hour, touting the accomplishments of his administration.

He specifically honed in on his accomplishments from an economic perspective, claiming his administration did more for Americans than current President Joe Biden.

“The Biden Administration is a calamity of historic proportions. They’re destroying our nation. Our nation is going to hell,” the former president said. “I want to be optimistic, but it’s hard. I’m saying ‘I want to give a nice, optimistic speech.’ It’s a little bit hard right now.”

Trump alluded to the upcoming midterm elections this November, predicting a Republican sweep in both the House and Senate chambers on Capitol Hill.

“We’re going to get it back, and we’re going to make American great again,” Trump said, uttering the phrase that become famous among his supporters.

“He’s been the best president we’ve had,” Harold Rushing, a Magnolia, Ark. resident, said. “He takes care of us in the United States.

“We just want to get things back on track,” said Gulfport resident Bernadine Simmons. “It feels like we’re off track right now.”

The President also touched on the January 6 House Select Committee, calling it a hoax.

As one can imagine, many in the crowd agreed and cheered with that statement, even going as far as agreeing with President Trump that the 2020 election was stolen.

“He’s still our President,” Turks said. When asked if he believes the election was stolen, Turks said “Yes I do.”

Monday, the January 6 Committee laid out evidence that showed Trump continued to push false claims, despite advisor after advisor telling him there was no widespread voter fraud.

Throughout the speech up until the end, the President seemed very interested in tossing his name into the hat for a presidential run in 2024.

It’s something many in the crowd, as one can imagine, seemed very interested in as well.

