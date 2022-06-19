Biloxi celebrates Juneteenth with a Unity Walk

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks flooded the streets of downtown Biloxi to celebrate the abolishment of slavery in the United States, also known as Juneteenth.

The Movers and Shakers Social Club of Biloxi brought people together in a Unity Walk honoring the holiday.

Tenyeka Pringle Gibson said she stands for celebrating the Juneteenth holiday while supporting the organization.

“It’s the emancipation of freeing our slaves and I want to be a part of that. Also, to show my daughter and the other people in the community that we can come together unite as one and serve a large purpose,” Gibson said.

Having your own purpose and chasing your dreams is what comes to mind when Marketa Piernas thinks of Juneteenth.

“I can do anything that I want to be. It means I can become a CPA and my son is going to know that he can grow up in this world knowing not because of the color of his skin he can be anything he wants to be,” Piernas said.

The Movers and Shakers Social Club had folks do Zumba, walk and celebrate together in Black excellence.

“African Americans, we have a lot of things that are going on. Mental health, food, exercise, businesses, barber shops, it’s a wonderful collaboration,” Gibson said.

However, Gibson said she would like to see more races participate next time.

She explained that collaborating with other races is what will bring a better understanding of one another.

“I wish that everyone would come out, more than just us as African Americans, but other people in different races to come out an understand in unification on why we do what we do. We can have a better understanding of diversity and maybe we can erase the racism in the world,” Gibson said.

Organizers said they plan to make it an annual event.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.