WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sunkist Country Club hosts 12th annual Tom Wall Classic

By Chet Landry
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite triple digit heat indexes, the Tom Wall Classic, a summer Mardi Gras tradition, teed off at Sunkist Country Club.

Donnie Handler Jr took the ceremonial first swing for the 12th annual Tom Wall Classic at the Sunkist Country Club in Biloxi.

For tournament players like Jeff O’Keefe Jr., it’s the ability to help those in need that really means the most.

“Just being good friends with Donnie Handler, he manages this year after year, he manages the board for the golf tournament,” said O’Keefe Jr. “Knowing that the Mended Little Hearts Organization helped his son personally, it makes it personal for everyone out here.”

Donnie Handler Sr. is the president of the Trident Foundation, the charity organization in the Krewe of Neptune. Handler says the tournament has an even larger impact this time of year.

“Everybody knows were coming up on the peak of hurricane season. This will help us provide, even if we have one here, locally we gave a big cooker that was purchased last year through funding that way when someone heeds, we’re coming,” said Handler Sr. “We fed over 2000 people last year on Houma, we gave a way 300 turkeys, and provided Christmas presents for rover 500 kids last year.”

Handler says that despite the challenge that putting on a tournament this size is, it’s not all work and no play.

“We try to make this as fun as possible for everybody. We have a cannon that will shoot a golf ball 300 yards plus. We also have a toilet seat where these guys sit down and do their business while trying to hit a golf ball off of there.”

Nearly 60 four-man teams played in this year’s tournament, including former New Orleans Saints quarterback John Fourcade.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenage victims threatened their friend with a screwdriver, forcing him into his own car...
Carjacking in Ocean Springs; screwdriver used as weapon, police say
Firemen responded to the fire at Chateau Bayou Apartments, finding the entire laundry and mail...
Ocean Springs apartments fire; suspected arson, Fire Dept. says
Eric Joseph Adams was arrested on the charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence.
Police: Accidental gunfire claims life of pregnant woman
Stayvia Hood's loved ones speak out about the devastating loss.
D’Iberville family reviews pictures to cope with accidental shooting
On Friday, Waveland PD carried out a search warrant that resulted in 8 arrests.
Waveland PD: Eight arrested following drug-related search warrant

Latest News

The veterans collect worn American flags throughout the year, then work with the Scouts to...
Boy Scouts join veterans in holding flag retirement ceremony
Eric's First Alert Forecast 6.18.22
Near record highs today; a few strong storms possible late afternoon
The veterans collect worn American flags throughout the year, then work with the Scouts to...
Boy Scouts join veterans in holding flag burning ceremony
For tournament players like Jeff O’Keefe Jr., it’s the ability to help those in need that...
Sunkist Country Club hosts 12th annual Tom Wall Classic