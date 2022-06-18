WLOX Careers
Life’s a beach? Pascagoula H.S. uses sand & sweat for conditioning

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - For the Pascagoula Panthers, every Friday is a day at the beach. While the Panthers come down to Jimmy Buffett Beach to work out, it’s no day in Margaritaville.

“We work really hard out here. The game of football is 90 percent mental. This is getting us prepared for Friday nights,” said Panther junior Jeffrey Rush.

The sprints are set up to mimic plays as if the offense or defense were on the field during a game.

“All of this is preparing us for a championship run,” Rush added.

The goal for this team, as well as many others in South Mississippi, is to get mentally tough, physically fit, and stay hydrated as they get closer to pre-season practice and the start of the 2022 high school football season.

“This is the most mentally tough thing you have to do, especially in our workouts. Coming out Monday through Friday, with Friday always the killer day where you’ve got to keep pushing. This really pushes our minds to get there next year,” said Panther sophomore Silas Corder.

The team got numerous water and rest breaks between each set of sprints thanks to hot and humid conditions.

“You quit here, you’re quitting the game. That’s our main thing. We want each practice to be like a game.”

