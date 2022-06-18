WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida; 2 dead, 10 rescued

Authorities said the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of...
Authorities said the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of them were critically injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued after a nighttime boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it was notified of the collision around 10:30 p.m. Friday by a person involved.

The Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recovered two bodies, according to authorities.

They say the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of them were critically injured.

Authorities did not release any specifics on what led up to the collision.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenage victims threatened their friend with a screwdriver, forcing him into his own car...
Carjacking in Ocean Springs; screwdriver used as weapon, police say
Firemen responded to the fire at Chateau Bayou Apartments, finding the entire laundry and mail...
Ocean Springs apartments fire; suspected arson, Fire Dept. says
Eric Joseph Adams was arrested on the charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence.
Police: Accidental gunfire claims life of pregnant woman
Stayvia Hood's loved ones speak out about the devastating loss.
D’Iberville family reviews pictures to cope with accidental shooting
On Friday, Waveland PD carried out a search warrant that resulted in 8 arrests.
Waveland PD: Eight arrested following drug-related search warrant

Latest News

For tournament players like Jeff O’Keefe Jr., it’s the ability to help those in need that...
Sunkist Country Club hosts 12th annual Tom Wall Classic
Alice Kraatz speaks to Vietnam veteran Dennis Jones.
Michigan teen raises money to bring Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C.
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
The veterans collect worn American flags throughout the year, then work with the Scouts to...
Boy Scouts join veterans in holding flag retirement ceremony