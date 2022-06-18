WLOX Careers
Church in Moss Point hosts ‘Youth Explosion,’ a community event against crime

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shiloh Baptist Church in Moss Point hosted “Youth Explosion,” an event to support teens.

Director of Christian Education, Donna Joseph coordinated the event. She said the church was expecting around 200 attendees from all over the coast.

“Youth Explosion is an event that we use to be able to bring the community together. Our church is dedicated to making sure that we provide our services, not only for our members here, but we invite the community to come in,” Joseph said.

The gathering was not only for the youth to have fun, but to help them build stronger relationships with the community, keeping them away from the streets.

15-year-old Zaniyah Hogan was performing at the event. She said, it’s a perfect time for kids to come together.

“Where we come from, you don’t really see the youth together unless, it is something dealing with crime,” Hogan said.

This year, the theme was “Operation Safe Streets.” Several church communities joined the event. Director of Praise Team, Jasmine Glaude and Dance Captain Jaylen Glaude said each kid that dance was honoring Caleb Lett, a 19-year-old killed in 2021 due to gun violence in Moss Point.

Joseph hopes this yearly event will leave a positive impact on the youth.

