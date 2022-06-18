WLOX Careers
Seabees hold change of command ceremony for NMCB 1

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Cmdr. Daniel J. Schmitt was announced as the new commanding officer for Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB 1) during the change of command ceremony at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport. He replaces outgoing commander officer Capt. Robert D. Stiles.

The change of command ceremony took place inside the base theater June 17, 2022, and is a time-honored tradition representing the transition of authority from one commanding officer to another.

Cmdr. Schmitt, a Henderson, Ky. native, is a registered professional engineer in the state of Kentucky, a qualified Seabee Combat Warfare (SCW) and Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Officer, DAWIA Level 3 certified, and a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps. He has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (6 awards), Army Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal and other personal, service, unit, and campaign awards.

Capt. Stiles, the outgoing commanding officer, will serve his next tour as the Commanding Officer and Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas.

