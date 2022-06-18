WLOX Careers
Boy Scouts join veterans in holding flag retirement ceremony

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Boy Scouts from Troop 210 and veterans from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2880 held a flag retirement ceremony in Diamondhead.

It happens at least once a year close to Flag Day.

The veterans collect worn American flags throughout the year, then work with the Scouts to dispose of them in a reverent ceremony.

The flags are first cut into quarters, removing the blue square of stars from the red and white stripes.

The squares are then burned down to ashes in a “modest but blazing fire.”

The flag retirement ceremony gives everyone involved a chance to reflect on our nation’s independence and those who have sacrificed so much to ensure our American freedoms.

