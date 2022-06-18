Boy Scouts join veterans in holding flag retirement ceremony

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Boy Scouts from Troop 210 and veterans from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2880 held a flag retirement ceremony in Diamondhead.

It happens at least once a year close to Flag Day.

The veterans collect worn American flags throughout the year, then work with the Scouts to dispose of them in a reverent ceremony.

The flags are first cut into quarters, removing the blue square of stars from the red and white stripes.

The squares are then burned down to ashes in a “modest but blazing fire.”

The flag retirement ceremony gives everyone involved a chance to reflect on our nation’s independence and those who have sacrificed so much to ensure our American freedoms.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.