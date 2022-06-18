WLOX Careers
14th annual Splashin’ the Coast underway in Biloxi

The 14th annual Splashin' the Coast dove into action Thursday.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With temperatures rising outside, some are hitting the pool this week as the 14th annual Splashin’ the Coast gets underway at the Biloxi Natatorium.

The swim meet is hosted by the Biloxi Elite Swim Team, and more than 20 teams from around the southeast are competing this week.

Officials say it’s the largest swim meet here on the Gulf Coast.

Teams are made up of kids of all ages and officials with the meet say it’s a great opportunity to see competition they might not normally come up against.

”We have some swimmers who are competing in college come back to compete in this meet to keep their skills and technique up, so when they go back to their colleges and universities in the fall, they’ll be ready to go,” said Biloxi Elite Swim Team head coach Jamie Lee. “We have anywhere from the ten and under age group to the 15 and over, which includes the college swimmers.”

The meet runs until Sunday and admission is free if you’d like to go check out some of the action.

