WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse

One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several trapped. (Philadelphia Fire Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One firefighter has died after being trapped in a building that caught fire in Philadelphia and then collapsed early Saturday, fire officials said.

The fallen firefighter was not immediately identified, but Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said he was a 27-year department veteran.

The building had caught fire just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Murphy said. The fire had been put out, but then the building collapsed at 3:24 a.m.

Four other firefighters and an inspector with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections had been rescued from the rubble. Murphy said they were in stable condition at hospitals.

Numerous firefighters were at the scene as the rescue effort unfolded, and some were seen hugging or wiping tears from their eyes, multiple news outlets reported.

“You can’t predict this,” Murphy told reporters at a news conference. “This was just a catastrophic accident that has really hurt our department.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenage victims threatened their friend with a screwdriver, forcing him into his own car...
Carjacking in Ocean Springs; screwdriver used as weapon, police say
Eric Joseph Adams was arrested on the charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence.
Police: Accidental gunfire claims life of pregnant woman
Firemen responded to the fire at Chateau Bayou Apartments, finding the entire laundry and mail...
Ocean Springs apartments fire; suspected arson, Fire Dept. says
Stayvia Hood's loved ones speak out about the devastating loss.
D’Iberville family reviews pictures to cope with accidental shooting
On Friday, Waveland PD carried out a search warrant that resulted in 8 arrests.
Waveland PD: Eight arrested following drug-related search warrant

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 6.18.22
Near record highs today; a few strong storms possible late afternoon
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 dead after building collapse in Philadelphia leaves several firefighters trapped
FILE - Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, looks in the mirror and turns off her camera in...
Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol’s horror
New York Times says an Uvalde police officer passed up shot on the school shooter moments...
New York Times: Uvalde officer passed up shot on school shooter