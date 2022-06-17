WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Waveland PD: Eight arrested following drug-related search warrant

On Friday, Waveland PD carried out a search warrant that resulted in 8 arrests.
On Friday, Waveland PD carried out a search warrant that resulted in 8 arrests.(Waveland Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 11 a.m. Friday, Waveland Police made eight drug-related arrests after acting on a search warrant.

Prior to the investigation, WPD reports that numerous complaints were filed in regards to criminal activity at the residence. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several people in the home. They would also locate several bags of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers located several bags of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Officers located several bags of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.(Waveland Police Department)

The following arrests were made:

- Billy Jack Thorman, 44 of Waveland, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

- Joseph Scott Dunhurst, 39 of Waveland, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

- Hailey Michelle Guill, 26 of Kiln, contempt of court, failure to comply (4 counts)

- Ashley Michelle Escue, 38 of Bay St. Louis, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, contempt of court FTA, wanted by Miss. Department of Corrections.

- Gerald Wallace Slowey, 38 of Waveland, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

- Adam Lee Noble, 34 of Waveland, possession of paraphernalia

- Alyssa Michelle Thorman, 47 of Waveland, possession of paraphernalia

- 17 y/o juvenile, simple possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

All subjects have been transported to Hancock County Justice Facility and currently await bond except for the juvenile.

Eight arrests were made following a drug-related search warrant in Waveland.
Eight arrests were made following a drug-related search warrant in Waveland.(Waveland Police Department)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Joseph Adams was arrested on the charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence.
Police: Accidental gunfire claims life of pregnant woman
Two teenage victims threatened their friend with a screwdriver, forcing him into his own car...
Carjacking in Ocean Springs; screwdriver used as weapon, police say
Jasmine Lotts was there.
Tensions are high over the future for the Great Southern Golf Course
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured
Alligator crossing I-10 at Ryan St.
Large alligator halts traffic on I-10 entrance ramp at Ryan St.

Latest News

Feeding the Gulf Coast
Feeding the Gulf Coast kicks off Summer Meals Program
Despite losing one of their classmates to gun violence right outside the school, together...
Students graduate from the Climb CDC retention program
Joining us now to take a deeper look at the trend lately in those numbers is Memorial Health...
State health officials report Mississippi is seeing more than 1,100 new cases
Joining us now to tell us more about the tradition they have kept up on the Gulf Coast since...
The American Red Cross is making efforts to help maintain a substantial summer blood supply