Waveland PD: Eight arrested following drug-related search warrant

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 11 a.m. Friday, Waveland Police made eight drug-related arrests after acting on a search warrant.

Prior to the investigation, WPD reports that numerous complaints were filed in regards to criminal activity at the residence. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several people in the home. They would also locate several bags of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The following arrests were made:

- Billy Jack Thorman, 44 of Waveland, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

- Joseph Scott Dunhurst, 39 of Waveland, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

- Hailey Michelle Guill, 26 of Kiln, contempt of court, failure to comply (4 counts)

- Ashley Michelle Escue, 38 of Bay St. Louis, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, contempt of court FTA, wanted by Miss. Department of Corrections.

- Gerald Wallace Slowey, 38 of Waveland, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

- Adam Lee Noble, 34 of Waveland, possession of paraphernalia

- Alyssa Michelle Thorman, 47 of Waveland, possession of paraphernalia

- 17 y/o juvenile, simple possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

All subjects have been transported to Hancock County Justice Facility and currently await bond except for the juvenile.

