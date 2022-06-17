Sea Wolves staying busy through summer months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The home opener for the Sea Wolves is fast approaching and the team has been hard at work to get all the proper pieces in place.

It all started with the hiring of Phil Esposito back in April as the new head coach, followed by the draft selections and the schedule release in early June.

As of now the team is looking into signing free agents and team officials say they can continue to sign players well into the regular season as well.

With the team starting on the road this season the biggest logistical challenge for the team now is getting everyone down on the coast and then ready to hit the road for the start of the season.

“Trying to organize all these moving parts, we’re signing players and trying to figure out if guys are going to drive in town, fly in town, and then have a meet up spot here.,” said Director of Hockey Operations Joe Pace. “Then, we have to get everyone out of town because we won’t have ice here, we’ll be playing games in New York by the time the ice is ready here.”

Season tickets are also on sale with a free gas for a year giveaway for some season ticket holders.

Training camp will start on October 11th on the road in Columbus, Georgia and the home opener is set for October 28th.

