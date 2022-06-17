Ocean Springs apartments fire; suspected arson, police say

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Arson is suspected in a fire that destroyed a building at an Ocean Springs apartment complex Thursday night.

No one was hurt and no apartments were damaged in the blaze that broke out in the laundry and mail building at Bayou Chateau Bayou Apartments on Highway 90.

Ocean Springs Fire Chief Derek McCoy told WLOX News there was another fire recently in the same building, and residents told investigators there have been other unreported fires at the complex in recent months.

The State Fire Marshal is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Thursday night’s fire.

McCoy said the fire was reported about 9 p.m. and contained within 30 minutes. Firefighters spend another 90 minutes knocking down hotspots and cleaning up to ensure no sparks spread to the apartment buildings nearby.

Aftermath of the Thursday night fire. (Submitted)

Firefighters faced temperatures in the 80′s while battling the blaze.

“Even though it was at night, it’s still hot and humid,” McCoy said.

With the coast under a dangerous heat warning, McCoy said firefighters have to take extra precautions to get the job done.

“Once we have the fire under control and contained, we make sure the guys dress down; open up their coats to cool off, stay hydrated, drink some water and keep working,” McCoy said.

McCoy added it’s important for firefighters to always keep an eye on their coworkers and pay attention to their own bodies while fighting a fire.

Friday, an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s office inspected the burned out laundry building and posted reward flyers to encourage anyone with information to contact the State Fire Marshal or the Ocean Springs Fire Department at 228-875-4063.

