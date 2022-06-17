WLOX Careers
Mike Bianco credits ‘older guys’ to get over hump, into CWS

NCAA Men's College World Series logo(NCAA)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - Ole Miss met with the media Thursday in Omaha, two days out of their first game against Auburn.

It’s no secret the Rebels’ season was a roller coaster - peaking at number one and falling down to the bubble come selection day. An uphill battle in the SEC is far from a walk in the park. But Mike Bianco’s squad made it through, thanks in part to their veteran experience.

“A lot of credit goes to our captain, The Captain, Tim Elko. A lot of the older guys - we have an older team - held it together,” Bianco said. “We were in a bad spot at 7-14 in the SEC at one point. They didn’t let it go. They continued to fight, play, work and grind, and we put it together at the end of the year.”

