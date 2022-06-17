Mike Bianco credits ‘older guys’ to get over hump, into CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - Ole Miss met with the media Thursday in Omaha, two days out of their first game against Auburn.

It’s no secret the Rebels’ season was a roller coaster - peaking at number one and falling down to the bubble come selection day. An uphill battle in the SEC is far from a walk in the park. But Mike Bianco’s squad made it through, thanks in part to their veteran experience.

“A lot of credit goes to our captain, The Captain, Tim Elko. A lot of the older guys - we have an older team - held it together,” Bianco said. “We were in a bad spot at 7-14 in the SEC at one point. They didn’t let it go. They continued to fight, play, work and grind, and we put it together at the end of the year.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.