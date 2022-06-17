Knights Knation baseball growing Coast presence

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Great Eight Baseball Classic is underway at MGM Park, featuring Louisiana-based Knights Knation baseball and seven other high school club teams from as far as Texas and Charlotte.

Some of the Southeast’s best high school talent is on display throughout the weekend. While the Knights are originally from Louisiana, the program has expanded drastically over the years, in particular, extending branches right into our backyard.

“It’s quality amateur baseball. It’s good having the high school teams here,” Knights program advisor Karr Shannon said. “We have a youth affiliate right here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It continues as the Knights are investing in the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and we’re trying to expand that footprint on the high school side, as well as those youth affiliates.”

