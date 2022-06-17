Keesler opens Division Street Gate Saturday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After 20 years of planning and more than two years of construction, the Keesler Air Force Base has announced that their new Division Street Gate will open Saturday, June 18 at 8 a.m.

The gate will be open with 24-hour access for personal vehicles only, and will see more than 50,000 cars pass through every year.

The exciting opening has been a long time coming, but marks an important moment for both Biloxi and Keesler. Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich spoke at the gate’s ribbon cutting ceremony in May.

“If this was a book about the history of Biloxi and Keesler, it would be more than two chapters, but the reality of it is it’s here today, said Mayor Gilich.

Division Street between Forrest and Hopkins avenues, as well as the Commercial Vehicle Gate, and the Visitor Center at Division Street, will all remain closed to thru traffic until construction is complete. The White Avenue Gate and Meadows Drive Gate are also currently closed.

The Pass Road Gate will remain open 24/7. The Commercial Vehicle Gate, located off Bayview Avenue, is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. This gate is closed on weekends, AETC family days, and federal holidays.

Keesler’s Visitor Center will remain at the White Avenue Gate until construction is complete on the new one at Division Street Gate. The Visitor Center is located north of Highway 90, adjacent to the White Avenue Gate and Irish Hill Drive. It is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is closed on weekends, AETC family days, and federal holidays.

Map of routes to Division Street Gate (Keesler Air Force Base)

