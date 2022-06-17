WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.(Terry Renna | (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in southwest Missouri earlier this month.

Police say Bowyer’s vehicle struck a woman walking on an exit ramp on June 5 near Osage Beach.

Bowyer stopped immediately and called 911.

Police say 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton died at the scene.

The crash report says Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, provided a roadside blood sample that recorded no alcohol.

Bowyer, a Fox Sports racing analyst, retired from NASCAR in 2020 after winning 10 Cup Series races in 15 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Joseph Adams was arrested on the charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence.
Police: Accidental gunfire claims life of pregnant woman
Jasmine Lotts was there.
Tensions are high over the future for the Great Southern Golf Course
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured
Alligator crossing I-10 at Ryan St.
Large alligator halts traffic on I-10 entrance ramp at Ryan St.
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin arrives at Federal Court in Washington, Friday, June 17,...
Official in New Mexico election standoff avoids prison in Capitol riot
Firemen responded to the fire at Chateau Bayou Apartments, finding the entire laundry and mail...
Ocean Springs apartments fire; suspected arson, police say
FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
White House: Florida doctors can order under-5 COVID shots
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers