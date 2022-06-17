Community members host Gaston Point Night Out Against Crime

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors met at the Family Enrichment Center for the Gaston Point Community Night Out Against Crime event for the third time.

Cries from the youth of the Gaston Point community show they’re sick of their generation turning to gun violence.

Lorraine Price, block leader of the Gaston Point Neighborhood Watch, helped host the Gaston Point Community Night Against Crime with the goal echoing the message against gun violence across the neighborhood.

“We got to take a stand for what we believe in. We got to stand for what we have confidence in, we got to stand for what we know is right. Going the easy route doesn’t always work,” said Price.

First responders, councilmen, and school district leaders also joined to show everyone needs to do their part.

Tracey Madden brought her sons to show support and said there’s more to Gaston Pointe than gun violence.

“I’m here for a good cause. Meeting up for the bad stuff and always downing Gaston Point, Gaston Point, it’s a lot in Gaston point that’s good so I’m here to show my support,” said Madden.

Price said that more role models are needed to avoid the repercussions.

“Back then, there wasn’t no such thing as, ‘Don’t talk to my children,’ we have to. If you don’t, the wrong people is going to talk to your children and you’re going to wish you had let all teachers and everybody else did,” said Price.

West Gulfport Civic Center President Louis Ghloar said he’s sure that the message resonated with the children that were in attendance.

“I think it did because the young kids that I saw today are doing something in their life. That’s what we want to keep them moving, keep our children moving,” said Ghloar.

Friday, the Family Enrichment Center will have a graduation ceremony for its students.

