Wiggins businesses to receive façade grant funding

Three downtown businesses were awarded a total of $10,000 for phase one of a project by Stone County Economic Development Partnership and Mississippi Power awarded to improve utilization and aesthetics of the downtown Wiggins district.(WLOX)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County Economic Development Partnership (SCEDP), partnering with Mississippi Power, recently announced the first phase of façade grant funding for the central business district of downtown Wiggins.

Three businesses are to receive funding with the purpose of improving the utilization and aesthetics of the downtown Wiggins district, which is meant to help retain and attract businesses.

Farmer’s Leasing, owned by Ed Farmer, is one of the three to receive funding. The project will include cleaning and painting metal window trim, replacing the entrance and damaged windows, lowering an existing sign, landscaping, and replacing rotting fascia boards.

Farmer's Leasing is among the three businesses to receive funding in phase one of the project.(WLOX)
Farmers Leasing is among the three businesses to receive funding in phase one of the project.(Stone County Economic Development Partnership)

Ed farmer told WLOX that he was excited about the opportunity and extremely grateful for the funds.

“I can hardly put it in words because they will match what I do financially. And it’s great for the community,” Farmer said.

Paul Hardy Properties, owned by Paul Hardy, was chosen as a recipient in order to repair and paint the building exterior and trim, replace materials under the porch roof, and install accent lighting.

Paul Hardy Properties is among the three businesses to receive funding in phase one of the project.(WLOX)

Paul Hardy told us that he has owned the building for several years now.

“Now that we have new life going on down here, it’s important for me to help maintain the area and keep it looking nice. There’s so many people making investments in the area and it’s part of ownership to take pride in your property. And this grant gives me that opportunity,” Hardy said.

First Street Lofts, owned by Noah Nirschel, will receive funding as well. The project includes brick and mortar repair, exterior painting, replacing or repairing damaged wood window frames, rebuilding the awning, and replacing the exterior door.

Between the three businesses, $10,000 was granted for phase one of the project. However, after each phase is complete, all funds granted will total $50,000, $25,000 of which is provided by Mississippi Power.

Starting Thursday, June 16, businesses located in the central business district of Wiggins will have the opportunity to apply for the second phase of façade funding. The deadline to apply is by the end of next month- July 21, 2022.

Contact SCEDP at 601-928-5418 for information on grant guidelines and to receive an application.

