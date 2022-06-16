Two South Mississippians representing Ole Miss at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - For the second year in a row, a pair of South Mississippians will represent a Mississippi school in Omaha.

Pearl River Central graduate Hayden Dunhurst and Ocean Springs graduate Mitch Murrell hit the road with the Rebels on Wednesday as they left for the College World Series. Murell contributed nearly eight innings of work this season, and Dunhurst shined as the starting catcher. He totaled three hits, a run, and an RBI in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.

