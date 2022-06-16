WLOX Careers
Two South Mississippians representing Ole Miss at College World Series

Ole Miss baseball
Ole Miss baseball(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - For the second year in a row, a pair of South Mississippians will represent a Mississippi school in Omaha.

Pearl River Central graduate Hayden Dunhurst and Ocean Springs graduate Mitch Murrell hit the road with the Rebels on Wednesday as they left for the College World Series. Murell contributed nearly eight innings of work this season, and Dunhurst shined as the starting catcher. He totaled three hits, a run, and an RBI in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.

