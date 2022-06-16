Thursday’s Forecast

Yesterday was slightly hotter than expected and turned out to be the hottest day of the year so far for Gulfport & Biloxi. Today could be just as hot as yesterday. So, plan on highs in the mid to upper 90s today with a heat index up to 112 degrees. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms today. Not everyone in South Mississippi will see rain today. But, those that do may find that the rain may at least briefly help to provide temporary relief from the heat. If you’re working outdoors today or spending long amounts of time outdoors today, you will likely fall victim to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The only way that won’t happen to you is if you drink plenty of water and take breaks in the air conditioning and the shade.

