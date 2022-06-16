WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Thursday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yesterday was slightly hotter than expected and turned out to be the hottest day of the year so far for Gulfport & Biloxi. Today could be just as hot as yesterday. So, plan on highs in the mid to upper 90s today with a heat index up to 112 degrees. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms today. Not everyone in South Mississippi will see rain today. But, those that do may find that the rain may at least briefly help to provide temporary relief from the heat. If you’re working outdoors today or spending long amounts of time outdoors today, you will likely fall victim to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The only way that won’t happen to you is if you drink plenty of water and take breaks in the air conditioning and the shade.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels are among the highest paid jobs in...
Top 30 highest-paying jobs in South Mississippi that don’t require a college degree
Two victims were shot, but both have been treated and released from the hospital.
Double shootings in Biloxi potentially related, police say
Alligator crossing I-10 at Ryan St.
Large alligator halts traffic on I-10 entrance ramp at Ryan St.
D’Iberville police responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 p.m. on Avondale Circle, just...
Shots fired in D’Iberville neighborhood
Kevin Riley owner of Dad’s Super pawn shop shares his thoughts on gun reform proposal.
Coast residents react to potential bipartisan gun control deal in Congress

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Showers and storms possible overnight
Showers and storms possible tonight
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Storms tonight
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Blazing hot today. Few showers and storms possible.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast