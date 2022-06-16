Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain signs new four-year contract

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced today a new four-year contract for Director of Athletics, Jeremy McClain.

“Jeremy has demonstrated exemplary service and dedication to our Department of Intercollegiate Athletics,” said University President Rodney D. Bennett. “Extending his contract ensures the continuation of our current momentum to support the holistic growth and development of our student-athletes, which enhances their ability to compete at the highest levels both on and off the field.”

McClain, who served as Deputy Director of Athletics for three years before leaving in August of 2015, returned to the University when he was named the school’s Director of Athletics, April 8, 2019.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to lead Southern Miss Athletics into the future and am grateful for Dr. Bennett’s support,” said McClain. “As we make the exciting transition to the Sun Belt Conference on July 1st, there has never been a more critical time for our athletics department. I look forward to continuing to work with our outstanding coaches, staff, and student-athletes to capitalize on our momentum and chart a new path forward.”

The new four-year deal runs through April 30, 2026.

