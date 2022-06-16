Singing River shares energy-saving tips during high heat
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As summer officially sets in, Mississippians everywhere are experiencing the all-too-familiar blistering heat that comes along with it.
With the state being riddled with heat-advisories across the board, it can make saving energy significantly more difficult for those experiencing the heat. However, Singing River Electric has a few tips to keep homes cool while still being energy-efficient:
- Set thermostats as high as comfortably possible. The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the less your A/C unit will run and the lower your bill will be.
- Raise the thermostat a degree or two and use a ceiling fan to feel cooler. Turn fans off when you leave the room.
- Keep outside doors closed as much as possible. Keep blinds and curtains closed during the heat of the day.
- Wait to run the dryer and dishwasher until after sunset.
- Use a slow cooker, or grill outside. Avoid using your oven, which adds heat to your home.
- Download the SmartHub app to view daily energy use and make adjustments in real time to lower your power bill. singingriver.com/smarthub
For more energy-saving tips, visit https://singingriver.com/ways-to-save/.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.