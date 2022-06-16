Singing River shares energy-saving tips during high heat

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As summer officially sets in, Mississippians everywhere are experiencing the all-too-familiar blistering heat that comes along with it.

With the state being riddled with heat-advisories across the board, it can make saving energy significantly more difficult for those experiencing the heat. However, Singing River Electric has a few tips to keep homes cool while still being energy-efficient:

Set thermostats as high as comfortably possible. The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the less your A/C unit will run and the lower your bill will be.

Raise the thermostat a degree or two and use a ceiling fan to feel cooler. Turn fans off when you leave the room.

Keep outside doors closed as much as possible. Keep blinds and curtains closed during the heat of the day.

Wait to run the dryer and dishwasher until after sunset.

Use a slow cooker, or grill outside. Avoid using your oven, which adds heat to your home.

Download the SmartHub app to view daily energy use and make adjustments in real time to lower your power bill. singingriver.com/smarthub

For more energy-saving tips, visit https://singingriver.com/ways-to-save/.

