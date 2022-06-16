WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Son arrested after beating mother to death with hammer

Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for the death of his mother.(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are investigating a homicide where a mother was killed by her son.

The Jackson Police Department reports Dekarius Funches, 21, was taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the death of his 42-year-old mother, Latasha Funches.

Dekarius Funches allegedly beat his 42-year-old mother to death with a hammer at a residence about 15 minutes outside of downtown Jackson, as reported by WLBT.

Officers said the 21-year-old was arrested in Carroll County after he took off from the scene and led police on a pursuit.

Jackson police didn’t release any further immediate details, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two victims were shot, but both have been treated and released from the hospital.
Double shootings in Biloxi potentially related, police say
Alligator crossing I-10 at Ryan St.
Large alligator halts traffic on I-10 entrance ramp at Ryan St.
Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels are among the highest paid jobs in...
Top 30 highest-paying jobs in South Mississippi that don’t require a college degree
Juneteenth events to take place across the coast this weekend.
Juneteenth celebrations to take place across South Mississippi
D’Iberville police responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 p.m. on Avondale Circle, just...
Shots fired in D’Iberville neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden said the new law would “bring down prices to give American families...
Biden signs new shipping law he says can cut consumer costs
As summer officially sets in, Mississippians everywhere are experiencing the all-too-familiar...
Singing River shares energy-saving tips during high heat
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood