Katelyn Perry eyes Miss Mississippi 2022 Pageant

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Living the dream, one pageant at a time. Gulfport’s Katelyn Perry is getting ready to take a shot at the Miss Mississippi title next week in Vicksburg.

“The goal is always go and do the best I can, but a few extra scholarship dollars and awards along the way wouldn’t hurt either,” Perry said.

The 24-year-old, who’s reigning as Miss Gulf Coast 2022, says posting on social media is just one of several ways she and other contestants can slay those scholarship opportunities, even if the Miss Mississippi Crown doesn’t fit.

“Every one of the Miss Mississippi candidates competing for the job of Miss Mississippi next week will walk away with scholarship dollars,” she said. “They actually give us prompts for the social media challenge and they want us to make it our own.”

Another part of the process Katelyn makes her own is her charitable campaign.

“I was able to partner with the Make Sense foundation and the L-1 foundation. So we dropped some off last year and this year, a total of $60,000 in care packages for nurses at children’s hospitals in three states.”

The Miss Mississippi pageant is set for June 25. You can watch the event on WLOX.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.