JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured

(None)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating another homicide in the capital city.

This time, they say a man beat his mother to death with a hammer before fleeing the scene and making his way up to Caroll County.

The incident began in the 3200 block of Lakewood Drive. Police say Latasha Funchess, 42, was allegedly beaten with a hammer by her son, Dekarius Funchess, 21.

Dekarius Funchess fled the scene prior to JPD arriving on the scene and fled north on I-55.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department picked up the chase north of the city of Madison but eventually lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit, said Madison County spokesman Heath Hall.

The police departments for the cities of Madison and Ridgeland were not involved in the pursuit.

Jackson Police Department also did not give chase.

Initially, authorities said they thought the vehicle was stolen out of Jackson.

Funchess was later captured near mile marker 193 in Carroll County, according to authorities.

No further details were available.

