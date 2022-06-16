WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Grandson goes bald to support grandma undergoing cancer treatments

Ricardo Booth said a simple haircut is the least he could do as a token of appreciation for all...
Ricardo Booth said a simple haircut is the least he could do as a token of appreciation for all his grandma has done for him.(wdam)
By Brandy McGill
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A grandson in Bassfield is choosing to fight a battle with his grandma she never saw coming. A simple act has reminded this grandma she isn’t alone.

For three months, Francis Moore has been receiving bill after bill.

“My children, they trying to pay my bills, and thank God for them,” said Moore.

All this after tumors were found on Moore’s lungs and were later told those tumors had turned into cancer.

“I didn’t know what stage it was until I went to Texas,” Moore said. “And when I went to Texas, Dr. Rubin told me that I was in stage 4.”

Moore began treatment in April of this year and eventually had to say goodbye to her hair, but she wasn’t the only one to go bald.

“I’m going to be here for her, she been there for me,” said Ricardo Booth. “So I can’t do nothing but try to fight it with her.”

That’s Moore’s grandson, Ricardo Booth. He took a trip to the barbershop with one goal in mind, to put a smile on his grandma’s face during this difficult time.

Ricardo Booth said a simple haircut is the least he could do as a token of appreciation for all...
Ricardo Booth said a simple haircut is the least he could do as a token of appreciation for all his grandma has done for him.(wdam)

“She always got on her wig, so when I saw it I, really, I had to double look,” Booth said. “I told her I was going to cut mine. So I went to Mr. Vate and I was playing with him and I was like, ‘I want the beard.’”

“He thought I was playing with him, being funny with him, then I was like, ‘Nah, like my grandma,’” said Booth. “You know that it brought tears to his eyes. So, he was ready to do it.”

Booth said a simple haircut is the least he could do as a token of appreciation for all his grandma has done for him.

“I wish I knew before,” Moore said. “I don’t want to cry. I don’t want to cry but I’m hurt, but I feel like if I knew early, early what was going on that I wouldn’t be in that much shape I’m in now.”

Moore said she had tumors on her lungs for two years before finding out. Since then, her daily medications have nearly doubled.

“I just say be there for her because I know my grandma was there for me,” said Booth. “She calls every day, so now I try to return that favor, you know. I try to come by in the morning, check on her, call and see if she is hungry or if she needs something.”

“Me and the twins, we just trying to keep it positive,” said Booth.

Moore said she’s not only thankful for her grandson but also for her sons, church and work-family.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Eric Joseph Adams was arrested on the charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence.
Police: Accidental gunfire claims life of pregnant woman
Jasmine Lotts was there.
Tensions are high over the future for the Great Southern Golf Course
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured
Alligator crossing I-10 at Ryan St.
Large alligator halts traffic on I-10 entrance ramp at Ryan St.
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

The gate will be open to all personal vehicles, 24/7, starting Saturday, June 18 at 8 a.m.
Keesler opens Division Street Gate Saturday
Sizzling hot with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. Very little to no relief from the heat....
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Knights Knation baseball growing Coast presence
Knights Knation baseball growing Coast presence
Sea Wolves staying busy through summer months
Sea Wolves staying busy through summer months
Lorraine Price, block leader of the Gaston Point Neighborhood Watch, helped host the Gaston...
Community members host Gaston Point Night Out Against Crime